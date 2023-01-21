Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta breaks down; fans says, ‘The way she targeted Sumbul Touqeer Khan now its her turn’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will confront both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the Weekend Ka Vaar where he will ask some major questions to Tina and she will break down in tears.

In the promo we see, Salman Khan comes for the Weekend ka Vaar episode and confronts Tina for talking ill about Shalin with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He uses the exact words, “Shalin had demanded cheap stuff from me before entering the house. You kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks till things were good with Shalin, now you are revealing all this because things are not right with him?”

Tina goes to the room and cries inconsolably, demanding Bigg Boss to let her go, Tina says, “Usne provoke kiya, maine bola so sab Tina hi galat hai”

One user tweeted saying, “What goes around, comes around….The way #TinaDatta targeted #SumbulTouqeerKhan Now its her turn Karma ShivThakare #Mandali SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16”

Another user tweeted, “Miss #TinaDatta u character assassinated an 18 year old girl when she was not even at fault! Kya socha tha tune ki bhagwan ni dekh ra kuch ? Teri harkatein vo notice ni kr ra ? Tera kala dil khol k rakh diya uss bhagwan ne aaj NTV pe! Sorry but u deserve it! #SumbulTouqeerKhan”