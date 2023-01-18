scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta slams Shalin Bhanot and gives him savage reply calling him ‘Dogala’

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta get into an argument in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta slams Shalin Bhanot and gives her savage reply calling him 'Dogala' pic courtesy twitter

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta get into an argument. This all started when Bigg Boss declared Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the captain and also gave her a Ticket To the Finale. 

Shalin agrees that captaincy should stay with Nimrit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary loses her calm at him. She accuses Shalin of planning and plotting against Nimrit’s captaincy and questions him why he wants her to stay as a captain now?

Tina Datta joins Priyanka and calls Shalin ‘Dogala’. Shalin hits back at Tina and accused her of planning and plotting against Nimrit. Shalin even called Tina ‘a liar’.

During their heated conversation, Shalin tells Tina and points a finger at her character. He goes on to tell her that she is a dogala and once she is done with one guy, she goes to another guy. Shalin’s shocking statement about Tina leaves her angry. She tells him to shut up otherwise she will slap him. She even told him, Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha Shalin Bhanot’.

Check out Tina Datta slams Shalin Bhanot and calls her ‘Dogala’ in Bigg Boss 16 below:

ISL: We want to build on this momentum, says Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson
Top Moroccan competitors to be roared on by home fans at IBA World Boxing Tour event
Entertainment Today

