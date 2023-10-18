‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande alleges hubby Vicky Jain of taking relationship casually

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently seen as a contestant in season 17 of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, got upset with her husband Vicky Jain, and said she is hurt and feeling lonely. In the new promo shared by the makers on Wednesday, Ankita can be seen emotional and teary-eyed, and is talking to Vicky (Vikas).

She said: “You are taking this relationship very casually. Tumne mujhe ghar se aate waqt bola tha ham sab saath rahenge, ham dono to kahin nahi hain. Bigg Boss me mai kyun jaa rahi thi. Mere pas ab support nahi hai.”

The actress further said: “Mere liye mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mera insaan kar sakta hai. Or mai hurt ho rahi hun. I am lonely.”

The video was captioned as: “Ankita hui hai Vicky se hurt. How will he manage to win her heart back and regain her trust?”

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.Meanwhile, on the film front, Ankita will be next seen in ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.