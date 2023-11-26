‘Bigg Boss 17’: Jigna Vora says Mannara plays dumb in front of camera, sees Munawar as winner

Evicted contestant and former crime journalist Jigna Vora, who was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist, has talked about different personalities of the housemates and said that she sees a winner in Munawar Faruqui.

Breaking down everyone’s trait, Jigna said: “All the nakhra from KhanZaadi is her strategy. I tried to understand her, but then I realized why I should waste my time doing that. Keeping her age in mind, Isha is very clever and strong. She knows what she is doing, ahead of time.”

She added that Mannara Chopra plays dumb in front of the camera and that’s her game.

“After Samarth’s entrance, her game got weak. ‘Samarth only steals and snitches on people. ‘Pocket mei paratha daal ke bhag jaata hai.’ Mannara has a laid-back attitude, and it might backfire on her. She portrays herself as dumb in front of the camera. Everyone here has come to play, and I think you should be smart and upfront.”

Calling Vicky Jain and others as “chandaal chokdi”, Jigna said: “I have known Abhishek since day one. He has shared his childhood stories with us. He has watched the past seasons, and it’s true that he is trying to follow Asim Riaz. ‘Chandaal Chokdi hai Vicky and team!’ Vicky, Ankita, Neil, and Aiswarya play a different game among themselves.

“No one in the house is afraid of Aishwarya. She is very dominating whereas Neil is actually very composed; he shows that he is very serious but is actually clueless. Arun and Tehelka are brainless. The duo is like a buy one get one free offer. They both stick together, and their thoughts are also the same. ‘Dono kambal ke bahar hi nai nikalte.’”

“I see Munawar as a winner.”

Jigna says she feels she was taken for granted in the show by her housemates.

She said: “While in the house, people took me for granted. ‘Jab Tak zarurat thi tab tak ache se behave kiya, then tissue ki tarah fek diya. Regardless, I think my motive to enter the house has been fulfilled.”

“In the six weeks inside my house, I don’t think I have fluctuated. I am the way I was before I entered the house and after I left the house. I had no strategy from the start.”

Jigna will be seen spilling more anecdotes in ‘Bigg Buzz,’ hosted by Krushna Abhishek. It airs on JioCinema.