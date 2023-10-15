scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui looks dapper in dark blue suit; Fans already declaring him the winner of BB17

Bigg Boss 17 premiered tonight with Salman Khan returning as the host. Munawar Faruqui enters the show.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui looks dapper in dark blue suit Fans already declaring him the winner of BB17 _ pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 17 premiered tonight with Salman Khan returning as the host. Munawar Faruqui enters the show. Salman was seen trying a standup gig along with Munawar where he tells him that when he speaks during the show, the comedian will have to ‘shut up.’

Salman is seen introducing Munawar. He then takes Munawar along with him on stage and adds, “Ab tak karte aaye ho standup. Fans loving his confidence.

One user commented saying, ‘Winner of #bb17 #MunawarFaruqui”. Munawar in seen wearing dark blue suit.

