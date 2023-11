Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says ‘Mujhe Mannara Chopra pasand as a ladki as a friend’

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more spicer and the contestants giving us lot of entertainment.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Rinku Dhawan ask Mannara Chopra are you guys flirting? Mannara replies, She asked Sana about so Sana replied her saying his way of speaking is like this only.

Later Munawar joins the conversation Rinku ask him , “Tum dono ke beech mein flirting chal rahi hai yaa attraction hai yaa bas aise hi yaa bas masti mein aise baat karne na’

Munawar replies saying, “Meri side se mein clear karta hoon ..Attraction aur flirting nahi hai..Muje yeh pasand hai as a ladki jaisi as a friend. Ab meri dosti hain toh mein thoda mazaak karta hoon thoda for granted le sakta hoon main uspe chilla bhi sakta hoon yeh kuch karegi toh mereko bura bhi lag jaaye utna bhi hain’. Bahar jaane ke baad mereko Mannara ko message karna padega”