scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra; Fans loving his one liners

Bigg Boss 17 already started with a bang. Munawar Faruqui enters as the second contestant in BB17

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra; Fans loving his one liners _ pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra; Fans loving his one liners _ pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss 17 already started with a bang. Munawar Faruqui enters as the second contestant in BB17. Munawar already won a reality show Lock Upp season 1. Fans are supporting him.

Bigg Boss called Mannara and Munawar in confession room. Munawar was seen in dark blue suit while Mannara in red saree. Munawar jokingly said, ‘Isko nikal diya kya’.

One user commented saying, ‘#MunawarFaruqi already started roasting #MannaraChopra’

This season of Bigg Boss has a lot of twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. The house has been divided into three sections – House 1, House 2, and House 3 and is based on Dil, Dimaag, and Dum theme. Mannara Chopra was the first contestant to enter the house. Famous comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant.

2
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Nagelsmann mulling over chances to put Musiala, Wirtz together in German squad
Next article
Double DNF for Repsol Honda Team at the Indonesian GP
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US