Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra; Fans loving his one liners

Bigg Boss 17 already started with a bang. Munawar Faruqui enters as the second contestant in BB17. Munawar already won a reality show Lock Upp season 1. Fans are supporting him.

Bigg Boss called Mannara and Munawar in confession room. Munawar was seen in dark blue suit while Mannara in red saree. Munawar jokingly said, ‘Isko nikal diya kya’.

One user commented saying, ‘#MunawarFaruqi already started roasting #MannaraChopra’

This season of Bigg Boss has a lot of twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. The house has been divided into three sections – House 1, House 2, and House 3 and is based on Dil, Dimaag, and Dum theme. Mannara Chopra was the first contestant to enter the house. Famous comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant.