Bigg Boss 17: R Madhavan calls Mannara Chopra ‘Desi Taylor Swift’

R Madhavan requests Mannara Chopra to sing a song as she is a good singer and calls her Desi Taylor Swift.

We are eager to excited to know the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Fans are super excited for the winner as many guests arrived on the show for the finale.

R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn were on the show to promote their upcoming film Shaitaan. R Madhavan requests Mannara Chopra to sing a song as she is a good singer and calls her Desi Taylor Swift.

Mannara Chopra sings Zara Zara song from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Everyone quiet impressed with the song even Salman applauds after she finishes singing the song.

Mannara Chopra is seen wearing dark green pantsuit at the finale of Bigg Boss 17.

