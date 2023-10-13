Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flaunts his dapper look from the sets

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to make its debut this weekend starting from October 15, with Salman Khan back in his hosting role. The actor was captured on the set while shooting for the launch episodes. Here’s a look at his charming pics from the sets.

Salman sported ombre-shaded black and red pants paired with a black tee, complemented by a vibrant jacket adorned with silver chains. He posed for the paparazzi looking dapper as ever.

A brief glimpse of the backdrop reveals a train engine setup, giving the entire set a colorful vintage ambiance. The host’s charisma is impossible to ignore as he strikes poses against a colourful backdrop. He is all geared up to cast his charm on screen, eagerly awaited by both viewers and contestants alike.

This season introduces an intriguing theme of singles versus couples, with tasks promised to be as challenging as ever. Salman Khan talked about the theme, which is centered around ‘Dil, Dimag aur Dum’. He stated in the promo, “Dil, dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same.”