'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty to be seen performing on 'Oh Oh Jane Jana'

Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty will be seen dancing on the popular 1998 track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana’ on the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ grand finale stage.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty
Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty _pic courtesy news agency

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty will be seen dancing on the popular 1998 track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana’ on the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ grand finale stage.

Suniel will be coming to promote his upcoming show ‘Dance Deewane’ alongside his fellow judge Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The two actors will be seen doing the hookstep of the track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana’ from the film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya’ starring Salman, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan.

The ‘Dabangg’ star will also recreate the iconic moment from the film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun?…’ with the actress, who is known for her twinkle toes.

The show will finally commence on Sunday having the winner from its Top 5 – Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

The grand finale also have former contestant such as Vicky Jain Sonali Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil and Aishwarya Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Ayesha Khan Tehelka, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole and Samarth Jurel.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
