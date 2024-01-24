Wednesday, January 24, 2024
TVNews

'Bigg boss 17': Vicky Jain gets eliminated, wife Ankita Lokhande becomes a finalist

Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty were asked to come to the activity room for the final nominations and eviction for the season.

By Agency News Desk
Vicky Jain gets eliminated, wife Ankita Lokhande becomes a finalist
Vicky Jain | Eliminated | Ankita Lokhande _ pic courtesy Instagram

Days before the grand finale of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ on January 28, Vicky Jain, who made it to the top 6 has been evicted. In the latest episode, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty were asked to come to the activity room for the final nominations and eviction for the season.

The housemates were called one-by-one to take out their fate which were hanging inside birdhouses. Abhishek was declared as the first finalist, followed by Munawar and Mannara.

Later, Ankita, Vicky and Arun were called. Vicky said he was eliminated, leaving Ankita very shocked and sad. She was seen crying and not letting him go.

Before Vicky stepped out of the house, he told everyone to take care of Ankita, who in return said don’t party when he is out.

She also shared that she finds Vicky as the winner as he played really well as he came without any following. And added that from now on, she will be called Vicky Jain’s wife.

SourceVicky Jain
SourceAnkita Lokhande
Previous article
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring out best in action, thrill & entertainment in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser
Next article
Nora Fatehi joins Dhruv Sarja-starrer 'KD: The Devil'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
[adinserter block="7"]

More in Entertainment

[adinserter block="8"]