BSF Jawan's patriotism trumps passion for music at Telugu Indian Idol 2 auditions

BSF Jawan Chakrapani, who serves at the India-Pakistan border, recently attended aha's Telugu Indian Idol auditions

By News Bureau

BSF Jawan Chakrapani, who serves at the India-Pakistan border, recently attended aha’s Telugu Indian Idol auditions, showcasing his passion for music and dedication to serving his country.

During his audition, Chakrapani shared how he had no prior knowledge of music but learned to sing while on duty at the border. He spoke about how singing helped him cope with the challenging conditions of serving in a remote location with no mobile network or access to other facilities.

Chakrapani sang the popular song ‘Aakasham Thaakelaa’ rendered by late SP Balasubramaniam in the Telugu hit movie ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’.

His dedication to learning music in such challenging circumstances left the judges and the audience in awe. S.S. Thaman, one of the judges, commended Chakrapani for his commitment to music and service to the nation.

After listening to his performance, Singer Karthik was moved to give Chakrapani a ‘Yes’ for his talent, but to everyone’s surprise, Chakrapani politely declined the offer. He explained that he had no pending leaves and had to return to his duty at the border to serve the nation.

The judges were deeply touched by Chakrapani’s patriotism and commitment to his duty. They stood up and saluted him for his selflessness, and S.S. Thaman expressed how honoured he felt to witness someone from the defence forces come and sing on the Telugu Indian Idol stage.

Thaman even went a step further and suggested that he could talk to someone from Chakrapani’s superiors to arrange for his participation in the show. The idea was met with resounding applause from the audience, further highlighting the admiration people have for the brave men and women in uniform who serve their country.

Chakrapani’s story is a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of the men and women in uniform. They defend our borders, pursue their passions, and contribute to society in their unique ways. aha, and the team of Telugu Indian Idol salute Chakrapani and all the soldiers who serve our nation with dedication and selflessness.

Telugu Indian Idol show will start streaming from March 3, on aha.

Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the 'LA vibes'
Qualcomm expects Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhones
