Contestants Pihu, Bhoomika go at each other’s throats in new episode of ‘MTV Roadies’

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Many new events have been taking place on the set of ‘MTV Roadies’, and the cavalcade of drama never seems to end because whether it be the contestants or even the Gang Leaders, something always keeps on happening.

In the new episode of ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’, audience will once again see another fierce confrontation between contestants Pihu and Bhoomika.

These two players who are from the Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty Gangs respectively have gone at each other’s throats, with Pihu retorting to all of Bhoomika’s insults while the latter keeps on shouting.

Needless to say that this behaviour will be deemed unacceptable, as this marks one of the only few dozen times that Pihu has become the hot target of yet another confrontation, after her early encounters with Priyanka and Aashika.

This time, both Priyanka and Bhoomika will be seen ganging up on Pihu, each venting their own anger towards her, though what is the reason that things suddenly turn so sour is not out in the light. Pihu’s earlier confrontations with Priyanka was due to their own personal history and animosity, while Aashika’s was born more out of competition.

While the contestants do what they can to stop the three of them arguing, the attempt was not fully successful because while they are at least for the moment prevent a physical confrontation, ensuring the earlier Pihu and Priyanka incident regarding the strong push doesn’t happen again, things heated up nonetheless.

The contestants will then be seen talking about the encounter with each largely disapproving of what transpired, not being happy in the slightest and openly critiquing the incident. Most of the guns will be aimed at Bhoomika and Priyanka for ganging up as well as mouthing off horrible obscenities while constantly shouting to shut down Pihu’s own voice.

To watch more of these fierce confrontations, the unfolding drama and how the Gang Leaders react, audiences can tune into ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/sha