Disha Vakani performs Ashwamedh Yagya, says it helps improve environment

Disha Vakani performing an 'Ashwamedh Yagya' puja in Mumbai, along with her husband and two children.

Best known for her role Daya in the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), Disha Vakani was seen performing an ‘Ashwamedh Yagya’ puja in Mumbai, along with her husband and two children.

The video doing the rounds on the Net shows Disha wearing a bright yellow saree and matching jewellery. Her husband Mayur Padia, who is a chartered accountant, is also in a yellow kurta and white pyjama.

The snippet shows Disha saying, “I am blessed and fortunate to perform this Ashwamedh Yagya. Shri Ram had performed this yagya. Bahut achche vibes hain. We have performed many Gayatri mantras on the sets of TMKOC. This helps in improving the environment and gives birth to good thoughts in the minds of everyone.”

Coming from Gujarat, Disha is also known for her work in films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’.

