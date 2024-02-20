Divya Agarwal shines in traditional Punjabi attire at her mehendi ceremony

HomeTVNews

Divya Agarwal dorned herself in a stunning ethnic Punjabi ensemble for her mehendi ceremony, and flaunted minimal henna adorning her hands.

By Agency News Desk
Reality TV star Divya Agarwal embraced tradition and elegance as she adorned herself in a stunning ethnic Punjabi ensemble for her mehendi ceremony, and flaunted minimal henna adorning her hands.

She is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and ‘ginfluencer’ Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20.

The mehendi ceremony which was held at her residence, after the grand cocktail night, features the ‘MTV Ace of Space 1′ winner in a heavily embroidered Punjabi outfit — a yellow long kurta, red sharara, and a multicoloured transparent dupatta.

The look was rounded off with a minimal makeup, and her hair braided with a paranda.

The groom Apurva wore a pink kurta pyjama, and a matching jacket.

The duo happily and playfully posed for the lenses holding onto each other closely. One picture shows Apurva adorably planting a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead.

A snap shows Divya’s henna-adorned hands featuring minimal intricate design.

Earlier, Divya had said they are getting married at home, at the terrace. “It will be a simple and sweet wedding. I used to see my family in Punjab, the wedding used to happen at home only.

“Food used to be cooked at home and guests used to sleep together on the mattresses laid out for them at home. We want to recreate the essence of those kind of marriages,” she said.

