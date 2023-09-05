Fahad Ali reveals earning first income from teaching profession on Teacher's day

On the occasion of Teachers Day, actor Fahad Ali, who is best known for his acting in television shows like ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, revealed earning his first income from the profession of teaching.

Fahad said: “During my college days I used to give tuition to two students, the first one was in fifth standard and the other one was in Second. On the first very day I remember being more nervous than them.”

“Teaching as a profession is not as easy as it seems to be because you need to make sure that your students are doing very well. I used to teach them all the subjects. Though it was very easy for me but to make it easy for them was a task. Still we did well and they passed out with very good marks and their parents recommended me to more students. I remember to earn seven to eight thousand approx per month and used to feel proud about myself,” he added.

Fahad, who was last seen essaying the role of Mahir in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, found a mentor in TV director Amit Malik.

The actor said: “I started my journey in showbiz and found a special mentor here too. My first full-fledged show in 2012, ‘The Buddy Project’ in which my role of Keshav Desai became popular and was the turning point of my acting career. The achievements only become possible because of our director Amit Malik sir.”

“He always helped me to perform best and inspired me. During my academics I shared a very good rapport with my teachers. One of my teachers named Mala Adhikari ma’am, she always inspired me to perform better and work harder. I feel the teacher- student relationship is the purest. A teacher always finds success in their students’ achievements,” he added.

Fahad made his web series debut with ALT Balaji’s ‘NSA’ in 2019. Before that he was known for his participation in MTV Splitsvilla in 2018.

Every year, India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.