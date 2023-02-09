scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Gautam Singh Vig on joining 'Junooniyatt': Was a no-brainer for me

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta along with Neha Rana are gearing up for their show 'Junooniyatt'.

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta along with Neha Rana are gearing up for their show ‘Junooniyatt’. Gautam says going on board with a music-based tale of love was a no-brainer for him.

Set to be seen in the role of Jordan, Gautam says, “Stepping aboard Junooniyatt, a music-based tale of love was a no-brainer for me. I’m still reeling from the love that I received for my stint in Bigg Boss 16 and I hope to give some of it back by bringing alive the character of Jordan for them in this new show.”

The actor has been learning vocals and instruments to get into the skin of his character and that says that it has been a novel experience for him.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, ‘Junooniyatt’ will premiere on February 13 on Colors.

The show traces the soul-stirring journey of emotions and passion of three distinct individuals, Elahi (played by Neha Rana), Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta) and Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig). While Elahi and Jahaan are immersed in the magic of love and musical notes, Jordan is consumed by the intent to dominate the world of music.

Excited to be essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit says, “My look reflects the persona of someone who lives for music, and I’m thrilled that it received so much love from the audience. I’m positive that Junooniyatt will win the hearts of the viewers, who will see me in the avatar of an introvert obsessed with music.”

Neha, who plays Elahi, said her character in ‘Junooniyatt’ is “gifted with incredible talent for music, but she still feels incomplete and craves her mother’s presence. What she and I have in common is that we both look for solace in music. The strength that she gets from it, is her junooniyatt.”

Producer Sargun Mehta says, “Junooniyatt is a relationship drama that chronicles the lives of three aspiring artists, who have their own reasons for pursuing music. Set in the beautiful locales of Tricity – Chandigarh, which is home to great musicians, the show depicts a one-of-a-kind love triangle. Viewers are going to enjoy watching love and drama in this vibrant new-age story.”

Adding further, co-producer Ravie Dubey says, “The three characters have a love for music, but their personalities are starkly different.”

‘Junooniyatt’ revolves around Elahi, an affable girl and a classically trained singer, Jahaan, a music-loving recluse with trust issues and Jordan, a talented rapper, who is engulfed by music. The three musical aspirants enroll in a music college and a singing competition on the horizon stirs their individual ambitions.

While Elahi’s dream is to reunite with her mother who abandoned her when she was a child, Jahaan wants to fight against the injustice meted out to his family.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Jordan is a flamboyant and spoilt brat who has a point to prove to his father. While love brews between Elahi and Jahaan, Jordan plots away to separate the two for his cynical desire to trump everyone in music and have Elahi by his side.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “Junooniyatt is a spellbinding tale of three ambitious singers Elahi, Jordan and Jahaan, who follow their dreams while love beckons. With our long-standing partnership with Dreamiyata Entertainment, we have presented some popular shows that have captured the hearts and minds of our viewers.”

Previous article
Hiphop girl group XG releases performance video for third single
Next article
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal welcomed a new member into his house
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US