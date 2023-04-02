scorecardresearch
'GHKPM': Sai leaves Virat in shock, decides to marry Dr Satya

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh-starrer 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) is going to take an emotional turn

By News Bureau

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh-starrer ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM) is going to take an emotional turn as Sai, played by Ayesha decides to get married to Dr Satya Adhilari, played by Harshad Arora and leaves Virat so that his relationship with Pakhi is not affected because of her.

In the previous episodes, it was seen that Paakhi(Aishwarya), who is trying everything to improve her relationship with Virat, finally asks him to sort out the differences and start afresh. However, Virat, essayed by Neil, tells her that he is not interested in continuing his relationship with her and shares his love for Sai. After hearing this, Pakhi was heartbroken.

In the coming episodes, as per the latest promo, Sai decides to choose her duty over her love for Virat. She feels that because of her there are differences between Pakhi and Virat and thus she makes an important decision of getting married to Dr Satya.

On one hand, Virat wearing a red sherwani leaves his house to meet Sai, she is seen getting hitched to Satya and Virat is left in shock looking at her as a bride of Satya. If Sai gets married to Dr Satya or there is another twist in the plot will be shown in the coming episode of the show.

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

Entertainment Today

