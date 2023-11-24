Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host finale of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is all set to host the finale episode of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, alongside Aditya Narayan, said hosting with the latter is both enjoyable and entertaining. Along the course of its four-month run, the show will soon reach an exciting finish with its ‘Finale episode’ on November 26. The top five finalists are – Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita or Sonia.

The episode will be co-hosted by funnyman Haarsh alongside Aditya. The two most talented hosts in the television industry will surely bring in a lot of fun, laughter, and entertainment in the last episode of the season.

Talking about the same, Haarsh said: “I am so happy to be back on Zee TV that too with Aditya who’s like a bro to me. Hosting with him is both enjoyable and entertaining. The talent in this season is incredible, with all the singers being amazing.”

“I believe every contestant is a winner. Even when I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs with Bharti, we were left stunned by the quality of talent. The finale episode will be full of fun, I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly,” he added.

While all the contestants have been singing beautifully and winning rare opportunities of releasing their own OG singles week after week, in this episode, one contestant’s dream will come true as the winner of the season will be announced.

The finale will be twice as much fun, along with the season judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, some special guests will be seen gracing the finale episode.

Fans of the evergreen Govinda will be thrilled to know that their idol accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and veteran actress Aruna Irani will grace the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

It will air on Sunday on Zee TV.