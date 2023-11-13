Hiba Nawab shares a glimpse of her titular role in 'Jhanak'

Actress Hiba Nawab is all set to be seen in the titular role in the upcoming show ‘Jhanak’, and has shared insights into her character, saying that there is much she will learn from her role.

‘Jhanak’ will narrate the story of a young woman with hopes and dreams, but there are unforeseen circumstances that unfold in her life. Hiba will be seen essaying Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonists, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi.

Giving an insight about her character, Hiba shared: ” I am very excited to be a part of Jhanak, and it is the titular role. I am thrilled at the same time. Jhanak hails from Kashmir, desires to become a dancer, and loves her family. She aims to alter her destiny and achieve all that her heart desires.”

“I do relate to the character, especially that part about the bond that she shares with her mother, and I am off-screen quite similar. There will be many qualities that I will get to learn from Jhanak’s character and I am looking forward to it,” she added.

Jhanak grows up in poverty and aspires to become a dancer. She decides to overcome all obstacles for her aspirations but her life is turned upside down when a tragedy befalls her family.

Jhanak’s tale demonstrates how like a phoenix, she emerges from the ashes. It will be intriguing to witness this heart-touching journey of Jhanak, Anirudh, and Arshi and how they tackle their twisted relationships.

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, the show will air on Star Plus from November 20.