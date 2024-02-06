HomeTVNews

Hina Khan drops no-filter selfies: 'Love your natural self'

Hina Khan captivated her fans by sharing no-filter selfies, embracing her raw beauty and advocating for self-love and kindness towards one's natural skin.

By Agency News Desk
Hina Khan drops no-filter selfies 'Love your natural self'
Hina Khan - pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Hina Khan captivated her fans by sharing no-filter selfies, embracing her raw beauty and advocating for self-love and kindness towards one’s natural skin. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actress Hina, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared two photos flaunting her beautiful and sun-kissed skin.

In one picture, the ‘Bigg Boss 11; contestant is seen sporting a pink tank top and her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Gazing right into the camera, Hina captioned the post: “#NOFILTER YOUR NATURAL SKIN DESERVES A LOT OF LOVE… BE KIND TO YOUR SKIN.. LOVE YOUR NATURAL SELF AS MUCH AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF IN FILTERS.”

In another selfie, the ‘Naagin 5’ actress, showcases radiant skin while elegantly donning a white kurta. The photo captures her luminous sun kissed glow.

The picture is captioned as: “Sun kissed morningssss #NoFilter”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

She will be soon seen in English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

| Hina Khan
Hina khan drops no-filter selfies: 'love your natural self'
SourceHina Khan
Previous article
Robert Downey Jr. recalls meeting with Nolan pitching himself to play Scarecrow in 'Batman Begins'
Next article
Bengaluru-based EV startup River raises Rs 335 cr led by Yamaha Motor
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US