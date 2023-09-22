Hussain Kuwajerwala on transition in hosting ‘Indian Idol’: It’s now more interactive

Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, who is set to return as host of ‘Indian Idol’ season 14, opened up on the approach on how his hosting has transitioned over the years, and spoke about his biggest responsibility. The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ has introduced fresh voices to the Indian music industry.

The newest season of the show will witness Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s ‘King of Melody’ Kumar Sanu, and ace music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani coming together to form the Judges Panel.

While fans of the show are looking forward to seeing them mentor and nurture the contestants, they are also excited by the fact that after eight long years Hussain is set to return as host for Season 14.

Hussain was seen as the host of ‘Indian Idol’ from 2007 to 2012. He then hosted ‘Indian Idol Junior’ in 2015.

Elaborating on the same, Hussain said: “As a host, my biggest responsibility today is to put the contestants at ease and to create a positive environment for them so that they aren’t nervous, and perform to their best potential.”

“But the biggest transition from then to now is, instead of hosting being serious, it’s now more about interacting with judges, special guests, and the audience. We’ve begun shooting the initial phase of the show and working with Shreya, Vishal and Kumar Da has been wonderful,” he said.

Excited about donning the hat of host for this fan favourite format, he shared: “This season of the show truly will be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar’, and I am so happy to return to Indian Idol, which has given me so much recognition in my earlier days in the industry.”

“I truly enjoy listening to the raw talent that we find from across the length and breadth of the country and being a part of their journey is an extremely rewarding experience,” he added.

‘Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas’- this season’s campaign puts the spotlight on that one magical voice which will compel the audience to experience a host of emotions.

The show will air from October 7 on Sony.