Boogie LLB’s electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Being the first elimination round, the 'Best 13' will have to show off their dance prowess on the stage and impress Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis & Geeta Kapur

By Agency News Desk

Being the first of the elimination rounds, the ‘Best 13’ will have to show off their dance prowess on the stage and impress the judges – Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre. ‘Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah’ will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ this upcoming weekend.

Giving the performance of a lifetime would be Boogie LLB and Saumya, whose dance act to Arijit Singh’s rendition of the Hindustani classical thumri ‘Ka Karoon Sajani’ would leave the audience in awe.

Surprising the young dancer before the performance would be his mother and sister, both of whom are not only lawyers, but also dabble in the performing arts. The surprise makes Boogie happy and he cannot stop smiling and looking at his dear ones.

Talking about the performance, Sonali Bendre says: “If you could have seen during the performance, the choreographers had tears in their eyes! This is a testament to how the performance was!”

Going on stage, Bendre stands alongside the duo and says: “As Geeta [Kapur] says, ‘Bade kalakaaron ke saath khade hoke baat karte hain’. I, inspired by Geeta, want to say, ‘Bade kalakaron ko wahan baithke nehin, yahan aake batate hain ki unka performance kitna toofan tha!’

“I just want to say that expressions sprouted even from the tips of your hair, your nails; your entire body was expressing your feelings. Literally, every pore, every cell in your body was dancing.”

Bendre goes on to compliment the 17-year-old choreographer, Saumya, who is the youngest in her field on ‘IBD 3’, and she talks about how she looks forward to what the young talent does next.

Vartika, Saumya’s choreographer in the previous season of IBD, can be seen teary-eyed. When asked, she would say, “It was mast, ek number, both of them! maza aagaya. I felt at peace watching her dance.” Saumya and Vartika would then embrace in a hug, leaving all emotional.

Boogie’s mother and sister would also be called on stage where they would talk about Boogie’s childhood and how he always dances at home, how he picked up dance from a young age, watching Chhau dancers at a Durga Puja pandal and then adapted the moves to underground street music as he grew up.

The mom-sister-brother trio then also perform on stage to a modern remix — the Heartlock Mix — of the song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ by the late Lata Mangeshkar. The performance has an electric effect. All the contestants, choreographers and even the judges join the trio on stage to shake a leg to this song.

‘Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah’, on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, will aired this weekend at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television

