scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Imran Nazir Khan joins the cast of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Imran Nazir Khan has now bagged 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', he is seen playing Timmy, the younger cousin brother of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and the captain of Indian national cricket team.

By Agency News Desk

Known for his roles in ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Humari Bahu Silk’, and ‘State of Siege:26/11’, actor Imran Nazir Khan has now bagged another prominent project, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, in which he is seen playing the character of Timmy, the younger cousin brother of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and the captain of Indian national cricket team.

Talking about his character Timmy, Imran said: “My character Timmy is a sportsman and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. He comes to Kanpur for a match and stays with his cousin, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.”

“Everyone is in awe of his presence in Modern Colony. He sees Angoori (Shubhangi Atre), falls for her innocence, and starts flirting with her, which makes his brother jealous.”

He went on: “It is a wonderful opportunity, and I am overjoyed to be part of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. I have been a regular show watcher, and Vibhuti has been my all-time favourite. In my wildest dream, I could not have imagined that someday I would be part of this amazing show and share screen space with Aasif Sheikh Sir.”

“Even though I have been part of this industry for the last five years, for the first time, my family is eagerly waiting to watch me in the episodes. They, too, are big fans of this show. It is undoubtedly one of the funniest and most compelling shows on Indian television, and I feel lucky to be a part of it. The comic timing of each actor, portraying weird, funny, and interesting characters, piqued my interest,” he concluded.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

News

Godiva confirmed on Ostrava V Plamenech alongside with Septic Flesh and Kissin Dynamite!

News

BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series

Technology

PwC India announces to invest over Rs 600 cr towards employees' wellbeing

Health & Lifestyle

Hyd doctors use endoscopic method to remove tumor blocking patient's respiratory tract

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Technology

Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

News

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr

Technology

Homegrown VC firm BoldCap unveils $25 mn early stage fund

News

Unconventional subjects keep Kashika Kapoor growing as an artiste

News

Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of 'A Don's Nemesis'

Health & Lifestyle

MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home

News

Papon sings for Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary

Technology

Tim Cook: Excited to build on Apple’s long-standing history in India

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases at 575

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

News

ALTT announces the launch of its new show ‘Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US