scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Shatrughan Sinha with her diction

Shatrughan Sinha applauded 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Debosmita Roy for her proper Hindi pronunciation and diction during the performance, despite the fact that she is a Bengali.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha applauded ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy for her proper Hindi pronunciation and diction during the performance, despite the fact that she is a Bengali.

He said: “Fantastic performance, Debosmita. The best aspect about your performance is that being a Bengali, your singing practice, pronunciation, diction and articulation is so good. Your hard work reflects in your performance.”

The 77-year-old actor has been part of numerous films and played a number of supporting and negative roles. His first successful film as a lead hero was ‘Kalicharan’ that was released in 1976. Later, he played lead roles in ‘Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost’, ‘Yaaron Ka Yaar’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Muqabla’, and ‘Jaani Dushman’.

Apart from acting, he also sang a song ‘Ek Baat Suni Hai Chachaji’ with singer Sushma Shrestha in the film ‘Naram Garam’ in 1981.

While praising the contestant, he also gave credit to parents for supporting her in making a career in singing.

He added: “I have to acknowledge the ones who have supported you. In an era of women empowerment, the ones who have helped you reach the ladder of empowerment and helped you flourish in the field of music are your mother and father.”

The veteran actor is coming along with his wife Poonam Sinha for ‘Shaadi Special’ episode of the singing reality show.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Troy Cooley is working really well as bowling coach, says Harmanpreet ahead of tri-series opener
Next article
Twitter Blue for Android now costs $11 per month
This May Also Interest You
News

Shraddha Kapoor is looking for answers to ‘what’s a most difficult part of love in 2023’

Technology

Garmin announces new series of multisport smartwatches in India

Technology

Twitter Blue for Android now costs $11 per month

Sports

Troy Cooley is working really well as bowling coach, says Harmanpreet ahead of tri-series opener

News

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor just watched the trailer and is excited to share with us

News

Shalin Bhanot Goes A Customized Wardrobe For This Season’s Bigg Boss!

Technology

Trump asked Meta to restore his FB account: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients at high death risk for at least 18 months from infection

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana begins 2nd phase of free eye screening programme

Sports

Australian Open: Brooksby shocks Ruud in second round

Sports

ISL 2022-23: How we work cohesively as defensive unit is very important, says Buckingham as MIFC beat Bagan

News

Madonna admits to 'struggling' with understanding motherhood

News

Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone VS Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to clash on same release date?

News

Rishina Kandhari: Wildlife photography is like an addiction

Sports

Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal

Sports

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

News

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Technology

YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Technology

Fintech startups in India raised $5.65 bn in 2022, a 47% drop from 2021

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US