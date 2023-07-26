scorecardresearch
India’s Got Talent has power to transform lives of participants, says Kirron Kher

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Kirron Kher, who is set to reprise her role as a judge on ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, said the show has the power to transform lives, not just for the winners, but for all the participants who dare to dream.

Kirron’s unerring eye for talent has introduced the country to the best of the best entertainers over the years. With her infectious energy, unwavering support for gifted persons, and invaluable expertise, Kirron will be instrumental in scouting performers that will be worthy of winning the coveted title.

Speaking about her return to the judges’ panel, Kirron expressed her excitement, saying: “Over the years, the show has evolved not only to become a national platform that defines talent in its true form, but also has put India’s talent on the global map.”

Kirron, who has been an integral part of the show since its inception in 2009, said she is being privileged to witness the real, and aspirational India through the ‘hunar’, this platform has to offer.

“I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to associate with the show for all 10 seasons to date. My heart fills with joy to see all the talents that the show has given birth to, and how they have made it big in their respective spheres,” said the 71-year-old actress.

Kirron further said that the talent show has the power to transform lives, not just for the winners but for all the participants who dare to dream.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this journey once more, to contribute to the dreams and aspirations of our nation’s hidden gems, and to celebrate their remarkable skills. With ‘Vijay Vishva Hunar Hamara’ as the theme this year, we are looking forward to welcoming extraordinary talent that will be India’s answer to the world,” concluded Kirron.

‘Vijay Vishva Hunar Hamara’, echoing this sentiment, will be the newest edition of ‘India’s Got Talent Season 10’. The stage will give ordinary individuals who have the potential to become extraordinary a chance to shine in the spotlight, as they bring alive their unique skills on this prestigious platform.

With a gamut of jaw-dropping and heart-warming performers, ranging across dancers, singers, magicians, and artists who revive age-old Indian art forms amongst others, this season will premiere on July 29 on Sony.

