Jasmine Bhasin gives a sneak peek into her ‘dinner date’ with Aly Goni

The ‘Naagin 4’ fame actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is often seen shelling couple goals with boyfriend and actor Aly Goni, shared a new picture giving a glimpse of their recent "dinner date".

Jasmine Bhasin gives a sneak peek into her 'dinner date' with Aly Goni
Jasmine, who enjoys a fanbase of 8.3 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and dropped an adorable mirror selfie with Aly.

In the photo, we can see Jasmine in a white sleeveless crop top, and paired it with a blue denim long skirt. With her hair open and minimal makeup, she completed the outfit with a brown crossbody bag.

On the other hand, Aly is seen flashing his cute smile for the lens, and is donning a black pathani kurta and pyjama. He completed his outfit with sneakers.

Jasmine captioned the photo as: “Dinner date with Aly Goni”. She gave the music of ‘Just The Two Of Us’ to her post.

Meanwhile, Jasmine is back from a whirlwind shoot in London for her upcoming movie ‘Carry On Jattiye’. She also has ‘Warning 2’ in the pipeline.

