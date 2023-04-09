scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

TV show host Jay Bhanushali feels that anchors are still not entirely given due credit and said that they deserve a lot more than what they have get.

By Agency News Desk
Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'
Jay Bhanushali Host of DID Li'l Masters Season 5

Actor and television show host Jay Bhanushali feels that anchors are still not entirely given due credit and said that they deserve a lot more than what they have get. He feels just like there is a category for awards in for cinema and television, a section should be for hosts too. They should be feted for their hard work as well.

Talking about TV show hosts getting their credit, Jay in a conversation with IANS said: “I still feel that hosts are not being given due credit after the show is successful. Our job is to entertain people and sometimes we make a joke out of ourselves to make others laugh and that is why people take us for granted many times.”

“As an actor you get National Awards. Why are we not getting National Awards? For National Awards there is every category but for anchoring still not there. So because of that I still feel we are not appreciated.”

It’s a difficult job, he says without mincing any words.

“It is a much more difficult job than a comedian’s. They have at least four writers writing for them. But when we are on stage, the script we have is when we are introducing participantsa After the performance is over, it is our talent on how we are entertaining and creating moments that is a big challenge.”

“You will see many actors, but very rarely an actor turning an anchor so 1000 actors you’d see but you can see only 4-5 anchors who are still working on TV.”

“So, I think we are not getting that much credit as we deserve.”

The actor said that even when promos are shot, anchors/hosts are excluded.

“When the promos are shot, the anchors are excluded but they play a very major part for the success of a show because we are the ones who create that atmosphere for the people that’s when the fun, emotions etc are created. I feel we deserve a little more than we have got.”

Jay is gearing up for his upcoming show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, which is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul) that will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 10.

Previous article
Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024
Next article
Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US