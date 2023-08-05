Jay Bhanushali speaks of his love for Mahhi Vij: 'She is the reason for me to live'

Actor Jay Bhanushali opened up on his love story with his wife Mahhi Vij, and how she, and their daughter Tara changed have his life. Jay is currently hosting the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerising performances in the ‘Romance Special’ episode, this weekend.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who beautifully convey the feeling of longing love through the iconic song ‘Udja Kale Kawan’, leaving everybody in awe.

Shivanshu’s performance made everyone’s heart flutter, reminding one and all about their first romance, so much so that the ever-charming host Jay shared: “I met Mahhi when I went clubbing. And three months was enough for me to know that Mahhi is the girl I want to marry. She was my first girlfriend. I had a principle that I’d get into a relationship when I genuinely feel she is the girl I want to marry, and spend the rest of my life with. Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31, 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married.”

“I invited everyone, but no one arrived as everyone thought I was a casanova. But, when the right person is in front of you, you keep everything else aside. Mahhi has changed my life; after Tara, she is the reason for me to live,” he said.

An emotional Jay further added: “In films, we often see heroes giving up their lives for their loved ones, and I never felt that way until I met Tara. She’s the one for whom I can give up my life. I have never shown this side of mine in front of Mahhi, and I never wanted to.”

In awe of Jay’s expression of love and commitment, judge of the show Sonali Bendre will hug him.

Choreographer Marzi Pestonji, and vivacious singer Shilpa Rao will be seen as the guest this weekend.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.