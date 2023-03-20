scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kamya Panjabi: I am thrilled to essay character of a werewolf for first time

Popular film and TV actress Kamya Panjabi talked about playing an interesting character of a werewolf, 'Nandini' for the first time in the show.

By News Bureau

Popular film and TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who joined the cast of the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, talked about playing an interesting character of a werewolf, ‘Nandini’ for the first time in the show.

She said: “I am thrilled to essay the character of Nandini, a werewolf, for the first time. The fantasy genre is extremely exciting for me as an actor, and I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into this role. The show has received an incredible response from the audience, and I hope to contribute to its continued success.”

Kamya has done a number of TV shows like ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’, ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr?’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and movies like ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ among others.

Kamya shared how it is to work with Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh and added: “It’s a pleasure to work with such talented actors and the entire crew of the show. I am excited to join hands with Karan, Gashmeer, Reem, and everyone on the sets.”

It is the story of two brothers, Armaan played by Gashmeer and Veer played by Karan. They are werewolves and fall in love with the same girl Eisha, played by Reem. Now, how Nandini’s entry is going to make the plot intriguing and if she is going to be a friend or enemy of Eisha will be seen in coming episodes.

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
I suggested Sanjiv Goenka to remove 'ATK' tag from Mohun Bagan: Mamata
Next article
Kunal Kemmu remembers working with Raju Srivastava in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Hockey Haryana win 2nd match; big wins for Odisha, Karnataka

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Lovlina, Sakshi cruise into quarterfinals (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

'XBB' Covid variants unlikely to cause new wave, don't create panic: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with Covid-19, coronary artery disease

Health & Lifestyle

India aims to launch global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Bhopal all set for grand opening ceremony of historic edition in MP

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Others

Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan reports 30 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active caseload 117

News

Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan come together for reimagined version of 'Challa'

News

When Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped after online purchase

News

Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof

News

Sourabh Raaj Jain of 'Uttaran' to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller

News

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch prepares for 5th marriage at 92

News

Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal

News

Kunal Kemmu remembers working with Raju Srivastava in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Sports

I suggested Sanjiv Goenka to remove 'ATK' tag from Mohun Bagan: Mamata

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US