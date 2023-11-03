scorecardresearch
Kanika Mann: 'I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear'

Kanika Mann 'I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear' _ pic courtesy news agency
Actress Kanika Mann, who is seen in the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, shared that she had never attempted horse riding and even during her participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, but showed courage and performed daring tasks, although the fear of horse riding lingered on.

Talking about overcoming her fear of horses, Kanika says: “Every new project comes with opportunities for learning and trying out new things as well as challenges. I’m glad that I got that empowering and therapeutic experience by learning horse riding for Chand Jalne Laga.”

“For some reason, I couldn’t fight the fear of riding horses for the longest time. Even after my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this fear remained unaddressed. I’m grateful that I took a swing at this sport and enjoyed the company of this adorable animal.

“I was in serious prep mode and took a crash course in horse riding. I had to learn the skill in time because we had and continue to have a very tight shoot schedule. Once I befriended the horse, there was a childlike excitement about trying something new and making a new friend.”

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ airs on Colors.

