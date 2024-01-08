For Karuna Pandey the ‘Pushpa Impossible’ journey is a rollercoaster of emotions

Tuesday, January 9, 2024
By Agency News Desk
Karuna Pandey | Pushpa Impossible

Actress Karuna Pandey, who plays the titular role in the show ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has expressed gratitude as the show completes 500 episodes, and said that the journey has been a roller coaster of emotions.

Karuna, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel, said:“I am humbled by the love and admiration my character Pushpa has received from the audience. This journey across 500 episodes has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and as we celebrate this milestone, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

“A character that is highly relatable, Pushpa stands as a symbol of strength, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit. Each episode is a shared victory with our audience, and I am excited to continue portraying Pushpa’s story, exploring new challenges, and inspiring everyone to face life’s obstacles with determination and courage,” she added.

Pushpa’s character has been synonymous with resilience, portraying an unwavering determination and bold spirit as she confronts life’s challenges with a ‘never give up’ attitude.

Reflecting on the challenges she has conquered and the victories she has achieved, Pushpa’s journey is a testament to the strength that lies within individuals, inspiring audiences to face adversity with courage.

It airs on Sony SAB.

