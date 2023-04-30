scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Katy Perry to be replaced by ‘big-time’ star on ‘American Idol’

The 38-year-old singer Katy Perry and her 'American Idol' co-star Lionel Richie are scheduled to perform at King Charles' coronation concert in May

By Agency News Desk
Katy Perry to be replaced on 'American Idol'
Katy Perry on 'American Idol' _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer Katy Perry is expected to be temporarily replaced on ‘American Idol’ by a “big-time” star. The 38-year-old singer and her “American Idol” co-star Lionel Richie are both scheduled to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert in May, and Luke Bryan has told fans to expect some big-name replacements on the TV show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s big time. It’s big time. The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!” Luke, 46 – who has been a judge on the show since 2018 – told Entertainment Tonight.

Katy and Lionel, 73, will both perform at the much-anticipated concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And Katy recently revealed that she’s “so grateful” to have been invited to sing at the upcoming event. The pop star is already an ambassador for one of the monarch’s charities, and she’s now looking forward to the concert.

Speaking about her invite, Katy told ExtraTV, “It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values.”

“I’m also an ambassador for Unicef. And as a mother I know first-hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I’m just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom thinks it’s “cool” that Katy will perform at the coronation concert. The 46-year-old actor – who has Daisy, two, with the pop star – is already looking forward to seeing Katy perform at the historic occasion.

Orlando – who also has Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr – told Entertainment Tonight, “My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that.”

Pic. Sourcekatyperry
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry
Next article
Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs
This May Also Interest You
News

Adah on 'The Kerala Story': Film's about girls getting drugged, raped, and human trafficking

News

Jojo Siwa's puppy gets tragically killed in accident

Sports

IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar

Technology

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Technology

Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

News

Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

News

Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Sports

'We've got great belief in the group,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Sports

Ten-time National champ Hemanth Muddappa begins 2023 in style with a double

Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US