'KBC 15' set to get its second crorepati?

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 is all set to witness another contestant reaching to the Rs 1 crore question. The new promo released by Sony TV on Tuesday, shows a man grabbing his chance to sit on the hot seat. He works as a technician in a a telecom company.

The video shows the man saying: “50 meter ki height hoti hai, jaan ka risk hamesha bana rehta hai. Kuch logo hote hain jinko asaani se safalta mil jaati hai, lekin jo jhoojh kar safalta prapt karte hain, wahi uska asli maza le paate hain”.

The host of the quiz based reality show, Amitabh Bachchan is seen telling the contestant: “This is 15th question for Rs 1 crore”.

Now, whether he wins the huge amount or not is still a mystery, which will be soon revealed in the upcoming episode.

The channel has captioned the video as: “Hausla agar buland ho toh shikhar tak pahunche se bhala kaun rok sakta hai? Kya hausle ko udaan de paayega gyaan? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Earlier, the show had found its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh, who hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border.

However, after winning Rs one crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana. The correct answer was ‘Prabhanjana’.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

3
