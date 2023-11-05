scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah groove to ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ in IGT 10 finale

Karan Johar, and judges of "India's Got Talent 10" Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah grooved to the track "Kar Gayi Chull" in the finale episode.

By Agency News Desk
Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah groove to 'Kar Gayi Chull' in IGT 10 finale _ pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker Karan Johar, and judges of “India’s Got Talent 10” Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah grooved to the track “Kar Gayi Chull” in the finale episode. On the epic grand finale of the talent reality show titled “Hunar Ka Vishwa Cup”, the audience were enthralled with the performance of special judge Karan Johar, along with Shilpa and Badshah on the track “Kar Gayi Chull”, from the movie “Kapoor & Sons”.

The trio performed along with Nagaland’s Mahila Band.

In the grand finale, Mahila Band mesmerised the audience with their performance on the songs “Balam Pichkari” and “Desi Girl”.

The finalists of this season were — Abujhmad Mallakhamb Group, Mahila Band, Golden Girls, Zero Degree, Raaga Fusion, and The ART.

The show is airing on Sony.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match to go ahead as BCCI engages Pulmonologist to bring down AQI levels at stadium
Next article
CABI seeks support from Minister Nitin Gadkari to stage National T20 Blind Cricket Tournament in Nagpur
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US