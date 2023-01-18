Krishna Bharadwaj to play a 17th century prince

Known for creating shows that are truly unique and showcase a range of emotions, Sony SAB’s upcoming family romance drama, ‘Dhruv Tara’ follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara, who belong to two different eras. The show, which further strengthens the channel’s proposition of creating content that resonates with the entire family, is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on Indian television. Going against the boundaries of time, Tara (played by Riya Sharma), a princess from 17th century time travels and comes to the present day, where she crosses paths with Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan).

Alongside the leads of the show Dhruv and Tara, seasoned actor Krishna Bharadwaj will be seen playing the role of Mahaveer, who is Tara’s brother. Krishna Bharadwaj was last seen on Sony SAB’s one of the most loved shows ‘Tenali Rama’ as Tenali. It will be interesting to see him yet again on the channel but in a different avatar, much to the delight of his fans!

Krishna Bharadwaj, playing the character of Mahaveer, said, “I have a long association with Sony SAB. I was a part of some amazing shows on the channel years back and it feels amazing to return with a show like Dhruv Tara now. In the past, I have had opportunities to play characters similar to what I have portrayed on screen before, however I wanted to be a part of something new and move away from comedy. So, when I learned about the story and the script of Dhruv Tara, I was convinced because it gave me the opportunity to play a different role – one that is more emotional, and dramatic. I will be playing the role of Mahaveer, Tara’s brother, he is a lively character who serves as the prince of Vallabhgad in the 17th century. He exudes the aura of a prince and is a tough but caring brother. I am confident that the audience will have a magical journey with Dhruv Tara.”

Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare launches soon on Sony SAB, stay tuned for more updates.