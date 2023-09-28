Kumar Sanu praises ‘unbound creativity’ of contestant Anuska in new episode of ‘IGT’

The popular Indian talent based reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is gearing up for its new weekend with ‘Party Special’. This time, contestant Anuska Chatterjee stands out the most as she captivates Kumar Sanu with her acrobatic moves. The senior singer commends her ‘unbound creativity’.

The ‘Party Special’ saw Neha Kakkar alongside the judging panel of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani paying close attention to the variety of new talent coming in.

Many contestants make their mark, though the young contortionist, Anuska Chatterjee from Kolkata, leaves everyone awed by giving an eerily creative twist to the 1990s classic ‘Ek Din Aap’, sung by Kumar Sanu himself, as she adds in an extra flexible acrobatic performance with it.

Amazed by Anuska’s act, Kumar Sanu sings praises her, saying: “In just three minutes, you unfolded a blockbuster movie, mounted on a scale of Rs 100 crore. Your performance left me questioning if you have any bones in your body. It was simply mind-blowing! To be honest, I’ve never witnessed a concept like this before. Hats off to your brilliant choreographers who conceived this ‘Haddi-Tod romance’. Your creativity truly knows no bounds.”

Fellow judge Vishal Dadlani lauds Anuska and her choreographers Pratik and Paul, and said: “You managed to infuse a dark and unexpected twist into a classic romantic song, something no one could have imagined. What made this performance absolutely remarkable was the conflicting emotions it evoked.”

“It’s a romantic song, yet you added spine-tingling elements to it. Anuska, your flexible movements, coupled with the concept and song selection, collectively made it an unforgettable performance”, he added.

Badshah, floored by this rendition, goes to the stage to pay his respect to Anuska and her choreographers by touching their feet and said: “’Ek Din Aap’ holds a special place in my heart. This performance ranks among the most unforgettable and memorable performances I’ve witnessed in my lifetime. I must emphasise that it was a mind-blowing act.”

“The way you collectively brought this act to life is a testament to the extraordinary talent that defines the landscape of Indian reality shows. I take immense pride in saying that what Indian television accomplishes, no other television industry in the world can match. It’s safe to say that it will take them another 5 to 10 years to catch up to our level. God Bless you, Anuska,” he added.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.