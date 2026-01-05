Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence After Separation—Shares Photo with Jay Bhanushali and Slams Media Speculation

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently announced their separation after 14 years of marriage, leaving fans shocked and emotional. While the couple issued a dignified and heartfelt joint statement, speculation soon followed—especially after Mahhi shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories that many assumed were aimed at Jay. However, the actress has now firmly shut down all such claims.

Amid growing rumours and online chatter, Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to clarify her stance. She shared a selfie with her estranged husband Jay Bhanushali and captioned it, “Yeah, this is us.” Addressing the assumptions being made by the media and social media users, Mahhi added a strongly worded note: “For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay. Stop making it dirty, just like your journalism.”

The actress didn’t stop there. In another Instagram story, Mahhi openly slammed the media for reading too much into her posts. Taking a sarcastic dig, she wrote, “Chalo logon ke bbs se nikal ke kuch toh mil raha media ko post karne ke liye. Cryptic post, hahahaha… kitne bure haal hain logon ke, pties tak ke videos daal dete hain.” Her sharp response made it clear that she was unhappy with how her personal reflections were being misinterpreted.

Mahhi’s cryptic notes earlier spoke about self-respect, prioritising oneself, and being a good person—messages that many assumed were subtle digs at Jay. However, by sharing a photo together and issuing a clear clarification, Mahhi made it evident that there is no bitterness or blame between them.

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot on November 11, 2011, and are parents to three children—daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017. The couple has often spoken openly about their parenting journey and the love they share for their children.

When announcing their separation, Jay and Mahhi released a joint statement emphasising mutual respect, peace, and co-parenting. They wrote that while they have chosen to part ways, they continue to support each other and remain friends for the sake of their children. The statement also stressed that there is no villain in their story and urged people to respect their decision and privacy.

As they move forward on separate paths, both Jay and Mahhi have made it clear that their focus remains on their children and maintaining harmony—choosing peace over drama amid public scrutiny.