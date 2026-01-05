BTS Confirm 5th Album and Massive World Tour

After years of anticipation, speculation, and unwavering hope, the moment ARMY around the world had been waiting for has finally arrived. BTS are officially making their long-awaited return as a full group with BTS The 5th Album, accompanied by a brand-new world tour. The announcement, released on January 4, instantly sent shockwaves across social media, with fans celebrating what feels like the end of a long emotional pause.

This comeback is far more than just another album release. It marks BTS reuniting after a prolonged period shaped by solo careers, personal growth, and mandatory military service. For many fans, the announcement felt like a long-held breath finally being released. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS The 5th Album will be released on March 20, 2026, at 1 pm KST, with pre-orders opening on January 16 at 11 am KST.

The album will feature 14 tracks and holds special significance as BTS’s first group album in three years and nine months. According to details shared on Weverse, the project is deeply personal. BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that all seven members were closely involved in shaping the album, drawing from their individual thoughts, emotions, and life experiences during their time apart.

Describing the release as “the music most true to BTS,” the label emphasized that the album is a direct message to ARMY—fans who remained by the group’s side through every phase of their journey. Rather than simply continuing where they left off, the album is being positioned as a reset, reflecting how the members have evolved both individually and collectively.

Since their last group release, each BTS member has walked a different path. From exploring solo music and creative ventures to navigating the challenges of military service, those years away from group promotions have now become an integral part of the story this album will tell. Fans are already anticipating a more mature, reflective sound that captures the depth of their shared and individual experiences.

Alongside the album announcement came news that thrilled fans just as much: BTS are officially going on a world tour. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that the tour will follow the album’s release, with full details—including cities and dates—to be unveiled on January 14 at 12 am KST. While specifics remain under wraps, the promise alone was enough to spark global excitement.

For many ARMY, this tour will mark the first time seeing all seven members perform together on stage since before enlistments began—a reunion years in the making.