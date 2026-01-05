Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung Star in Netflix’s Dreamy New Romcom Can This Love Be Translated? About Love Lost in Translation

Netflix is set to welcome viewers into a gentle, emotionally rich love story with its upcoming Korean romantic comedy, Can This Love Be Translated?, premiering on January 16. Blending romance, introspection, and cultural nuance, the series explores how language, emotion, and human connection intertwine across borders and personal barriers.

The story centres on an unlikely pairing—a multilingual interpreter and a globally famous actress—whose lives collide through the demands of a television production. As they navigate professional pressures, cultural differences, and unspoken feelings, the series asks a deceptively simple question: can love truly be translated?

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the show’s understated emotional tone. Rather than relying on grand gestures, it highlights small, intimate moments—lingering pauses before confessions, hesitant smiles hiding uncertainty, and quiet acts of care that reveal more than spoken words ever could. The trailer feels like an invitation to slow down, breathe, and rediscover the beauty of falling in love through subtlety rather than spectacle.

At its heart, Can This Love Be Translated? draws a parallel between language and emotion. The series reflects on the idea that accurate translation is not about literal word-for-word precision, but about conveying the feeling and intention behind each phrase. This philosophy runs through the narrative as the characters struggle to understand not just each other’s languages, but their emotional truths as well.

The central relationship follows Joo Ho-jin, played by Kim Seon-ho, a gifted interpreter fluent in multiple languages yet deeply uncomfortable when it comes to expressing his own emotions. Despite his professional confidence, Ho-jin finds himself lost when faced with matters of the heart. Opposite him is Cha Mu-hee, portrayed by Go Youn-jung, a world-famous actress who commands attention on screen but quietly struggles to articulate her deepest feelings off it.

As their bond evolves, Ho-jin and Mu-hee are tested by both verbal and non-verbal misunderstandings, raising the question: is the language of love any different from spoken language?

The series boasts an impressive creative team. Written by the acclaimed Hong sisters—known for beloved dramas like Alchemy of Souls and Hotel Del Luna—and directed by Yoo Young-eun of Bloody Heart fame, the project promises emotional depth, visual elegance, and thoughtful storytelling.

With its focus on vulnerability, connection, and the complexities of communication, Can This Love Be Translated? is shaping up to be a heartfelt romance that speaks directly to the soul—no subtitles required.