Manish Raisinghan urges for eco-friendly Ganpati idols and decoration

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Manish Raisinghan has urged fans to celebrate the festivities keeping in mind the responsibility to save the world created by the Lord himself. He said: The month of September marks the auspicious time of Ganesh Chaturthi in our society. Everyone is enjoying preparing for the festivities in one way or another by bringing the most attractive decoration and idols of Bappa at home.

“While carrying out this process we often miss out on how we can actually celebrate each event in an eco-friendly way.”

This reminds one of the sad images of idols that lie in bits and pieces.

Manish continued: “I believe not just me but every Bappa lover is pained by the sight post visarjan to see parts of him floating around and dumped. An eco-friendly idol is the answer to it. Not just to save us from that visual, but to actually save the world created by the lord himself.”

“I feel eco-friendly decoration, limited use of plastic and opting out of eco-friendly idols are made from clay and red soil which is available naturally. This not only helps nature but also reduces pollution,” he concluded.

The actor was last seen in a TV show and is popularly known for acting in shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’ among others.