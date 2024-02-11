HomeTVNews

Meer Ali: Playing Indra Dev offers immense versatilty

By Agency News Desk

Actor Meer Ali, who will portray the character of Indra Dev in television show ‘Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal’, shared that he felt a sense of familiarity with the role, adding it offered him immense versatility as an actor.

Reflecting on his character, Meer said: “Having previously portrayed Indra, I felt a sense of familiarity with the role. However, I aimed to bring a fresh perspective to the character this time around in ‘Tuslidham ke Laddu Gopal’. The captivating costumes, combined with the efforts of the entire team, are contributing to a unique portrayal.”

He said that the visual effects are set to be extraordinary, and he intends to depict Indra in an authentic way to the viewers.

“The character of Indra offers immense versatility, providing me with ample opportunities as an actor to deliver an engaging performance that I’m confident our audience will appreciate,” added Meer.

The anticipation surrounding ‘Tulsidham ke Laddu Gopal’ reaches new heights with the addition of Meer to the cast, promising audiences a fresh and invigorating take on the character.

The show airs on Shemaroo TV.

