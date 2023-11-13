Mohit Malhotra visits Japan: 'Wanted to explore this unique country with great beauty'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malhotra, known for his roles in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, ‘Beintehaa’, among others, recently went on a vacation to Japan and shared his experience in the land of rising sun.

Mohit enjoys travelling, and had a gala time in Japan.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Japan. It’s very beautiful but not a very popular place among the tourists and that’s why I wanted to visit Japan. So I wanted to explore the country which is unique and has great beauty, nature and incredible culture,” he said.

Mohit went to Tokyo, then to Kyoto, Osaka and Nara.

He shared: “I loved and enjoyed various cuisines in Japan. Tempura is one of the great dishes I savoured, and I found a restaurant that served exceptional tempura. I also tried udon noodles at a dedicated udon restaurant, and they were incredibly popular. It was a fantastic culinary experience.”

Whether he faced any language issues, Mohit said: “Yes language has been an issue in Japan, I think if you don’t know Japanese it gets a little hard, you have to always be on Google translator and even you know when you go there to theairport or stations, the Japanese people they have the translators with them.”

“But it gets difficult because they don’t speak English and everybody wants to speak Japanese and menus are in Japanese sometimes you’re not able to understand what to order so you have to, you know, really use a technology to help yourself look at the pictures and see okay this is what I want,” he said.

Traveling is very important for Mohit.

“That’s my first and foremost thing to do every year. And I feel when you go to different countries and explore different cultures and meet different kinds of people and explore their cultures and cities and the kind of things they experience, I think it really widens your perspective as an actor and as a human being,” he shared.

Talking about his travel essentials, Mohit added: “Over a period of time I try to minimise the things I travel with. I think the most important thing that I travel with is my battery pack. And pack as minimal clothes as possible because I like to shop and I take the empty suitcases and bring back the filled suitcases.”

–IANS

sp/kvd