Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

Monika Singh, who has been part of shows such as 'Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega', says that soon she will be doing a Bollywood film and she is working on achieving her target.

By News Bureau

Actress Monika Singh, who has been part of shows such as ‘Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega’, ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’, ‘Bahut Pyar Karte Hai’, says that soon she will be doing a Bollywood film and she is working on achieving her target.

“Bollywood demands a high level of commitment and talent where good looks only do not matter, you need to be a complete package to be even given a chance. It’s difficult but not impossible. I have my vision clear and soon I will be there,” she says.

Talking about how she got a break in TV, she says: “I have always been passionate about my screen career and have acted in school plays. One fine day, a friend told me about this audition for ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, and there was no looking back.”

She adds, “I had to make two to three videos and give auditions, competing with many talented girls. I did my best to get selected.”

Talking about her journey before starting her career in acting, she says: “I have been brought up in a simple family. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and have been through 2-3 different sales jobs in Maruti, Ravera Diamonds. I was working in a designer boutique in Delhi before I became an actor. I have a three-month diploma in acting from Institute of Creative Excellence, Mumbai.”

In fact, Monika would also like to do a reality show. “I have never tried to bag any reality show till date. Bigg Boss is a very big platform. It’s a dream for anyone and if given an offer, of course, I will do it for sure,” she says.

