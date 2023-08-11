‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

The controversy between Piyu and Priyanka about their encounter at the start of ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ doesn’t seem to die down at all. Rather, it’s picking up further as both were called out and Piyu proceeded to complain about Priyanka directly to the Gang Leaders and the show host, Sonu Sood, with every contestant backing her as well.

At the start of the show, Piyu and Priyanka had engaged in a tussle, with Priyanka mouthing the worst of insults, directly attacking Piyu’s parents in the process, though Piyu had maintained her cool, only giving a witty reply and gently pushing her.

Priyanka, in order to show she was the bigger boss, pushed Piyu very hard which knocked her back leading to other contestants telling Priyanka to back off. Piyu had then said that she wanted to directly complain to Sonu Sood about Priyanka’s temper and bad, unsporting attitude.

Now the jury is out as Sonu Sood and Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati all condemned Priyanka for her actions and demanded an apology. Prince tried to gently tell Priyanka that her actions were wrong, but Priyanka would not budge.

She went on to say that Piyu is not the goodie two shoes she pretends to be on screen, because off screen she too has mouthed horrible insults to her. But then the contestants also came and backed Piyu, saying that Priyanka was outright lying and that Piyu had been very chill about the whole thing.

Sonu Sood on his part was silently observing but definitely not buying any of Priyanka’s excuses, telling her to apologise with the Gang Leaders. But Priyanka still refused to budge, saying “I’m sorry sir, but I won’t apologise.”

This attitude of Priyanka has earned her a bad enough reputation already, and attitude goes a long way in making someone a Roadie. While Piyu has kind of emerged as a fan favourite for her behaviour, Priyanka has become horribly despised for her behaviour, and that does not bode too well at all.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ streams on MTV and JioCinema.