Munawar Faruqui shares photo with Salman Khan after winning ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who won the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, shared his first social media post after winning the title and spending over 100 days inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

On Monday, Munawar took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him holding the trophy with the show host Salman Khan. The comedian expressed his gratitude towards the Bollywood superstar for his guidance throughout the latest season. He thanked his fans for their support.

He wrote in the caption: “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance.”

Munawar, who had a bumpy ride during the show, defeated actor Abhishek Kumar to win the finale. Munawar celebrated his birthday with the finale of the show and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He was among the finalists alongside Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek.

While the comedian aimed to make the audience smile with his one-liners and shayaris, his time on the show often saw him getting emotional and teary-eyed. Munawar’s journey on the show also involved controversies, including accusations of two-timing with Nazila Sitaishi and previous marriage proposals before entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

With this, the comedian is now proud winner of two reality shows in the same format, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ and the Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’.