Munmun Dutta gives a flavourful tour of Columbia’s culinary delights
Munmun Dutta _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Munmun Dutta takes her fans on a tantalising journey as she explores the bustling streets and indulges in the culinary delights of Bogota, Colombia, offering captivating glimpses of her gastronomic journey.

Munmun, who is best known for her role of Babita Iyer in the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures, wherein the diva can be seen sporting a denim dress.

She opted for a glossy makeup look and kept her hair open. In another selfie, she is wearing a white sweater, with red glossy lips and blushed up look.

The actress gave some glimpses of her food-filled vacation. The string of photos shows a cup of coffee, and a picture of Envueltos de mazorca, which is a corn preparation wrapped in leaf.

Munmun also shared a video from her visit to Cerro Monserrate and wrote: “Not only a tourist but a pilgrim destination for Colombians.”

The 36-year-old actress captioned the post as: “Beautiful Colombia # And It has been all about the gastronomy as yet.”

Meanwhile, the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, which airs on Sony SAB has recently achieved a milestone of 4000 episodes, and the actress celebrated the feat with the other cast members.

