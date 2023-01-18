scorecardresearch
Narayani Shastri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

By News Bureau

Narayani Shastri of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame has been roped in for the new show ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ featuring Ishaan Dhawan and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Narayani, who will be essaying the role of the 17th century queen, Rani Kanupriya, said: “It’s been more than two decades that I have been working in the industry, and I have played numerous roles. In this show, I will be playing the role of Rani Kanupriya, who is a graceful, brave, and thoughtful queen.”

The 44-year-old actress is known for her roles in ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’, ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, among others. She further spoke about the traits of her character and how the concept of the show is different and intriguing.

While throwing light on her character, the ‘Kkusum’ actress added: “She is a proud woman and loves her family. I found the story different and can be beautifully depicted on screen. The concept of ‘Dhruv Tara’ is unlike anything viewers would have seen so far, and I feel so fortunate to be a part of such an amazing show.”

‘Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

‘Dhruv Tara’ will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

