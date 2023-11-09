Neelu Kohli calls Rinku Dhawan a 'strong contender' of 'Bigg Boss 17'

Actress Neelu Kohli, who is known for her work in ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Goodbye’ and others, shared that Rinku Dhawan, who is currently a part of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, is a “strong contender” as she doesn’t create drama.

Neelu said it’s refreshing to see someone playing the game without any drama.

She shared: “Rinku is a strong contender because she knows that controversies don’t really matter. I can see that even Bigg Boss is slowly changing its strategy now. They don’t want people who speak without purpose. They are also looking for solid contestants, and Rinku is very solid. When she speaks, she is heard.”

The actress further shared: “I didn’t know Rinku was going to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss’. I wasn’t very active with friends on social media. But I was thrilled to see her there because it’s the best thing that can happen to anyone. She is a very strong contender, and she is playing the game very well. She articulates her points effectively and doesn’t create controversies like some of the other contestants. What she says, people listen to because she communicates without unnecessary drama.”

“I also appreciated the fact that she is associated with Jigna Vora because I think Jigna is a solid contestant,” she said.