Nehha Pendse recalls childhood memories of Diwali

Actress Nehha Pendse, who plays a pivotal role in the sitcom “May I Come In Madam”, reminisced about her childhood memories of the festival Diwali, and shared her plans of the celebrations this year.

Deepavali is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. Nehha shared details about her Diwali preparations for the year 2023.

Talking about the same, she said: “Diwali ushers in immense joy, dispelling the darkness with a radiant abundance of light and love. Celebrating Diwali with my dear family and friends holds a special place in my heart. It’s that time of the year when we make an effort to reunite with our loved ones and revel in the festival together.”

“Additionally, it evokes cherished childhood memories of eagerly donning new clothes, relishing delectable food, and savouring various festive treats. Despite my busy schedule shooting for my show ‘May I Come In, Madam?’, this year during Diwali, I am determined to carve out some time to join in the celebration with my family and friends.”

Actors Sandip Anand, Nehha and Sapna Sikarwar have reprised their roles in the second season of the show. The light-hearted and humorous drama showcases the life of an ordinary man named Sajan, who, despite being married, struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy.

The show is produced by Edit II Productions, and airs on Star Bharat.